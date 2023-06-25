CM Pinarayi Vijayan's CPI-M in Kerala is BJP's B team: Cong MP K Muraleedharan

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], June 25 : Following the arrest of Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president K Sudhakaran in a cheating case, former KPCC President and Congress MP from the State K Muraleedharan on Sunday alleged that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's CPI-M in Kerala is the B team of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) though the Marxist party nationally supports Congress.

MP K Muraleedharan said that the party will take on this action against the KPCC chief legally and added that it is a cooked-up case.

"We will face this legally. This is a cooked-up case. LDF wants to divert the attention ahead of the Lok Sabha elections and gain some seats. Because in Kerala people are against PM Modi and are anti-BJP, people will vote for Congress and we will win all 20 seats, and there is no role for LDF. So they want to divert it. Marxist Party nationally supports the Congress party but in Kerala, they don't, because CM Pinarayi Vijayan's CPI-M is the B team of BJP", MP Muraleedharan said.

Further responding to Union Minister Smriti Irani's remarks on the Opposition meeting in Patna, the Congress leader said, "Modi is not India, he is a Prime Minister. So many Prime Ministers have been here, India doesn't belong to a single person. But we can call it Nehru's India because he is the founder of Modern India. Smriti Irani knows in the coming election, it will be their defeat."

Kerala Police Crime Branch on Friday recorded K Sudhakaran as being arrested in an alleged fraud case related to fake antique dealer Monson Mavunkal. However, the KPCC chief wasn't taken into custody as he had already secured anticipatory bail in the case.

After getting anticipatory bail, Sudhakaran told the media persons, "I'll fight the case legally. I have nothing to hide. I have already explained my position to the police and don't need to make any further statements to the media. Everyone knows about Monson (fake antique leader) and his shady business. He has already been punished."

Meanwhile, the Kerala Congress condemned the move saying the "Congress cannot be intimidated by such blatant attempts to misuse law enforcement agencies to target opposition leaders".

Members and leaders of Congress in Kerala observed a 'black day' on Saturday, as a mark of their state-wide protest against the KPCC chief's arrest alleging that the arrest was part of a political conspiracy by the CPI (M) led government in Kerala.

