CM Pushkar Dhami releases State Focus Paper 2023-23 prepared by NABARD

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday participated in the State Credit Seminar 2023-24 organized by NABARD, and released the State Focus Paper 2023-24 prepared by NABARD.

The event took place at a hotel on Subhash Road, Dehradun. For the year 2023-24, NABARD has assessed the credit potential of Rs 30301 crore in the priority sector for the state of Uttarakhand, which is 6.22 per cent more than last year.

Expressing gratitude to NABARD, CM Dhami said that for the development of agriculture, horticulture and small and medium sector industries in Uttarakhand, a loan scheme of more than thirty thousand crore rupees had been prepared this year, which is 6.22 per cent more than last year.

"This will prove effective in increasing the livelihood of our farmers, people engaged in horticulture and small-scale industries. There would be a need for proper monitoring and transparency of this loan system so that the needy people do not face any problem in taking loans," he said.

He added that banks have the biggest role in making loans easily accessible to the right, needy and deserving people.

"Banks will have to pay attention that the needy and eligible people do not have to wander unnecessarily for loan-related formalities. For this banks will have to work in mission mode. For the allocation of this loan scheme of NABARD, each bank branch will have to work with a certain target," he added.

CM Dhami said that development and progress are possible in rural areas only through investment and loans.

"It is also essential for our reverse exodus mission. The government is constantly working to strengthen basic amenities, roads and connectivity in rural areas. For this, continuous support is also received from NABARD. Last year itself, NABARD approved 4515 projects worth ten thousand crore rupees to Uttarakhand," he said.

He said that special attention should be paid to increasing loan allocation in three loan-deficient districts of Rudraprayag, Bageshwar and Tehri.

The Uttarakhand CM said that apart from banks, the state government is also implementing schemes like subsidy, credit-linked schemes and interest subvention for the common people, under which Veer Chandra Singh Garhwali Tourism Self Employment Scheme, Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Cooperative Farmer Welfare Scheme, Chief Minister Self Employment Schemes are being implemented.

The Uttarakhand CM said that under the leadership of PM Modi, whatever proposals are made by India at the international level, serious decisions are also taken on them.

"India is chairing the G20 summit this year. This is a good opportunity for the country to promote 'Local for Global'. Two important meetings of G20 are also proposed in Uttarakhand. On India's proposal, the United Nations General Assembly has also declared the year 2023 as the 'International Millet Year'. This will give a rapid boost to our coarse grains.," he said.

He expressed gratitude to PM Modi, for the approval given by the Government of India to purchase Manduva at the minimum support price.

It was informed in the State Credit Seminar organized by NABARD that through 91 Small Entrepreneurship Development Programs and 23 Livelihood Entrepreneurship Development Programs, NABARD has trained 5280 Self Help Groups/JLGs to empower women and create sustainable livelihoods for them. Motivated to do business, NABARD is playing an important role in the formation of FPOs in the state, so far a total of 132 FPOs (including 31 Central Sector Schemes) have been formed, the statement read.

( With inputs from ANI )

