CM Pushkar Singh Dhami instructs officials to be alert amid heavy rainfall in Uttarakhand

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], June 27 : Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday said the National Disaster Relief Force and Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force have been instructed to remain on "alert mode" in case of a natural disaster as the state witnessed torrential rains in past few days.

"Heavy to very heavy rain" has been predicted at isolated places in Dehradun and Tehri Garhwal districts, as per the bulletin issued by the meteorological centre on Monday.

Char Dham Yatra remaind suspended amid heavy rainfall as a precautionary measure, as per officials.

"NDRF, ITBT and personnel of other departments are coordinating with each other. Everyone has been asked to remain in an alert mode in case of a natural disaster," CM Dhami toldon the prevailing situation due to rainfall in the state.

"Everyone has been asked to remain prepared," he added.

When asked about the Yatra to resume, he said, "The administration is updating the devotees on a regular basis".

On Monday, CM Dhami issued instructions and directed officials to be extra vigilant.

"The government has stopped the Char Dham Yatra due to bad weather conditions en route. snowfall, rains and landslides have occurred at various places and traffic has been disrupted because of the same. We appeal to the travellers coming for Char Dham Yatra to continue their journey once the weather clears up," said Pushkar Singh Dhami.

As the monsoon reached the Northern and Western parts of the country, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday issued an alert for heavy rainfall in most parts of the country.

