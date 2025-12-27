CM Rekha Gupta inaugurates Atal Canteens in Delhi’s Shalimar Bagh, Pitampura

New Delhi, Dec 27 Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Saturday inaugurated Atal Canteens in Shalimar Bagh and Pitampura and shared the subsidised meal with beneficiaries present at the new facility.

At these Atal Canteens, nutritious and wholesome meals are being provided to needy people at a nominal cost of Rs 5, said a statement.

During the inauguration in Pitampura, an emotional and heart-warming moment was witnessed when the Chief Minister personally stepped forward to serve food to elderly women present at the venue.

The affection and blessings she received moved her deeply. She said that interacting with the people there further strengthened her belief that this initiative is progressing in the right direction.

The Chief Minister reiterated that the government is fully committed to the holistic development of every area of the capital.

She said that the government is continuously expanding basic facilities to ensure convenience for every family, dignity for every worker and a sense of trust for every citizen.

The Chief Minister said that several social organisations have shown interest in the scheme. The government will soon introduce a special plan for them as well, so that no poor or needy person remains hungry.

Member of Parliament Praveen Khandelwal, Municipal Councillor Anita Jain, along with a large number of local dignitaries and beneficiaries, were present at the inauguration event.

The Chief Minister said that this initiative is inspired by the ideals of the revered former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, whose objective was to ensure that the benefits of development reach the last person in society.

The Chief Minister added that Atal Canteens are not merely food outlets, but a compassionate initiative by the government to provide respect and support to the hardworking brothers and sisters engaged in building and running Delhi.

She said that the government is grateful to social organisations which want to join the Atal Canteen initiative.

“With their cooperation, the scheme will be expanded so that affordable and nutritious food can reach a larger number of needy people,” said CM Gupta.

The Chief Minister first inaugurated the Atal Canteen located near Kela Godam Road in Shalimar Bagh. She herself ate at the canteen and praised the quality and nutritional value of the food. Thereafter, an Atal Canteen was also inaugurated at GP Block, Seva Basti, Pitampura.

The Chief Minister announced that this canteen complex will be developed as a comprehensive public service centre, with facilities such as an Ayushman Arogya Mandir, clean toilet amenities and an RO plant for safe drinking water.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor