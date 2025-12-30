CM Revanth Reddy plans to make Greater Hyderabad pollution-free

Hyderabad, Dec 30 Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Tuesday directed officials to prepare an action plan to develop Greater Hyderabad as a pollution-free city.

At a review with senior officials of Municipal Administration and Urban Development, and also newly appointed Zonal Commissioners, he emphasised that effective measures should be taken to maintain cleanliness and garbage management. It was also decided to impose a complete ban on plastic use to reduce pollution in the city.

The Chief Minister highlighted that the Telangana Rising 2047 Vision Document, which was recently released at the Global Summit, laid a roadmap to develop the state in a planned manner.

As part of this, the Core Urban Region (CURE) is being developed inside the Outer Ring Road. The CURE has already been reorganised into 12 zones, 60 circles and 300 wards to streamline the administration.

Reviewing the conservation of water bodies, the Chief Minister stressed that ponds and nalas should be protected from encroachment. To contain air pollution, electric buses and autos were introduced in place of diesel vehicles in the CURE area.

To achieve the desirable goals in promoting a pollution-free city, the CM directed the new zonal commissioners to conduct regular field visits and resolve the civic issues.

He also directed them to install CCTV cameras at ponds, nalas and garbage dumping areas. The zonal commissioners were instructed to take up a special drive on sanitation for three days a month. The officials should discharge their duties sincerely to ensure that no garbage is seen on the roads and no potholes appear on the roads, the CM said.

Instructing the officials to provide better services to the people within the core urban region, CM Revanth Reddy underscored that technology should be used for issuing birth and death certificates, trade licenses, and other documents. Services should be provided to the people online in a transparent manner, the Chief Minister said that the officials should also maintain communication with colony welfare associations and apartment associations.

The CM asserted that steps should be taken towards smart governance along with good governance and ordered the officials of the HYDRAA, GHMC, and Water Works departments to start desilting work in the nalas from January.

The Chief Minister also instructed the zonal commissioners to take measures to prevent mosquito breeding and the spread of communicable diseases by conducting garbage cleaning every 10 days.

Stating that he will conduct a monthly review with all zonal commissioners, CM Revanth Reddy ordered the officials to take measures to ensure that food safety regulations are not violated in hotels within the CURE region and take strict action against those who violate the rules.

The Chief Minister ordered the authorities to construct buildings for government offices in the core urban area by allocating available land. All the offices in rented buildings should be shifted to own buildings, and all lakes, ponds, and nalas in all 12 zones of the core urban region should be completely mapped.

The officials were instructed to remove encroachments and take measures to prevent problems caused by floods during the monsoon season. Identifying large lakes, restoring them, and developing them into activity zones should also be taken up.

--IANS

ms/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor