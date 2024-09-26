CM Siddaramaiah must quit to avoid shaming party: Cong ex-Speaker Koliwad

Bengaluru, Sep 26 In a setback to Siddaramaiah, senior leader and Karnataka Congress Disciplinary Committee President K.B. Koliwad stated on Thursday that the Chief Minister should resign from his position to avoid embarrassment to the party.

Speaking to the media, former Speaker in the Assembly, Koliwad stated, “I appeal to him personally. He has no allegations, has delivered pro-people programmes and has the support of 136 MLAs. Siddaramaiah should resign at this stage and help the party as the Congress would face embarrassment in the forthcoming elections.”

“CM Siddaramaiah will come out clean in this case and he will become the CM yet again. Hence, he should not cause embarrassment to the party and resign. CM Siddaramaiah will have to step down and face the investigation,” he opined.

He stated that the Opposition was misusing the opportunity, so Siddaramaiah should become the CM after he comes out clean in the investigation.

“He will always have the support of 136 MLAs and the high command,” he stated.

When asked about CM Siddaramaiah’s declaration that he won’t resign, Koliwad stated, “In my opinion, CM Siddaramaiah should resign and face the investigation. After the probe, let him become the CM.”

Koliwad further stated that the BJP and JD(S) were conspiring against CM Siddaramaiah and had got a complaint lodged by a private person.

“Now, the Governor has given prosecution consent and the court has also ordered an investigation. There is no doubt that CM Siddaramaiah is an honest and efficient Chief Minister, his governance is pro-poor and for the backwards. There are no black marks on his political career and now he is facing charges because of the conspiracy of the Opposition parties,” he said.

On the other hand, former minister and senior Congress MLA, R.V. Deshpande has stated that there is nothing wrong if Dy CM and Karnataka Congress President D.K. Shivakumar wishes to become the CM.

“Shivakumar has done a good job. CM Siddaramaiah has the support of the high command and all our MLAs. The court has given orders for conducting an enquiry against him and let it be done. CM Siddaramaiah has also welcomed the probe,” he added.

“The CM’s position is not vacant in the Congress and CM Siddaramaiah will continue in his position for five years. The Opposition is only discussing the resignation of the CM and the MUDA case. Nothing else is spoken about,” he opined.

