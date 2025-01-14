CM slams Congress MPs from Manipur for 'remaining silent on state issues'

Imphal, Jan 14 Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh on Tuesday slammed the Congress and their two Lok Sabha Members from the state for remaining "silent" on vital issues.

Addressing a function on the ‘Sambhidhan Gaurav Abhiyan’ event held at the BJP state head office at Thambal Shanglen, he criticised the two MPs for their alleged silence on crucial issues like the Free Movement Regime (FMR), fencing along the India-Myanmar border, and illegal immigration from across the border.

"The two MPs do not speak up in the Lok Sabha. Why do people vote for them? They are depriving the people. There must be greater accountability from elected representatives," he said.

In last year’s April-May Lok Sabha elections, the opposition Congress won in both the Lok Sabha seats – Inner Manipur (Angomcha Bimol Akoijam) and Outer Manipur (Alfred Kanngam S Arthur).

Biren Singh also urged the BJP workers to take a stronger stand.

“Our ‘Karyakartas’ are too scared. Those who are educated and patriotic support the BJP, but they must speak up and advocate for the issues that matter," he said.

Praising Dr. B.R. Ambedkar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Chief Minister highlighted their significant contributions in promoting constitutional values, crediting PM’s initiatives with fostering a deeper appreciation of the Constitution. He further addressed reasonable restrictions under Article 19 of the Constitution, stressing the balance between free speech and responsibility.

On the Myanmar refugee issue, he reaffirmed the government’s efforts to deport immigrants to their country and prevent a "demographic invasion", criticising others for engaging only in rhetoric.

The Chief Minister also commented on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s attire during Constitution-related events. "Wearing a T-shirt, jeans, and chappal, he holds the Constitution but lacks the decorum to dress appropriately," he said.

