CM Stalin to inaugurate permanent ramp at Chennai's Marina Beach tomorrow
By ANI | Published: November 26, 2022 05:55 PM 2022-11-26T17:55:50+5:30 2022-11-26T23:30:02+5:30
To help physically challenged people reach the seashore, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin will inaugurate a permanent ramp in Chennai's Marina Beach on Sunday.
According to an official statement, the wooden permanent ramp in Chennai's Marina beach would be a big relief for physically challenged people who wish to enjoy the sea breeze and waves from near the shore. The 235-meter pathway, which is 3.4 metre wide, is built at a cost of Rs 1.5 crore opposite Vivekananda House, Marina. To help the physically challenged and senior citizens, handrails are also placed throughout the ramp.
A permanent ramp at Marina Beach has been a longstanding demand. The work to build the permanent ramp was started in June this year.
