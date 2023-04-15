CM Sukhu participates in 76th Himachal Day in Kaza, announces 3 pc DA for employees, pensioners

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], April 15 : Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu participated in the 76th Himachal Day function held at Kaza and announced three per cent Dearness Allowance (DA) for all the employees and pensioners of the State, said an official release.

On the occasion, CM Sukhu unfurled the Tricolour and conveyed his heartiest greetings to the people of the State and expressed his gratitude to Dr Yashwant Singh Parmar, the first Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh, and all those who worked effortlessly for the special recognition and separate status for Himachal Pradesh.

This was the first time in the history of the state that the Himachal Day function was held in the remote tribal region of Kaza, the 'Land of Lamas', bordering China, at a height of around 12000 feet.

Addressing the event, CM Sukhu announced the release of a three per cent DA for all the employees and pensioners of the state thus raising it from the existing 31 per cent to 34 per cent. The decision would benefit around 2.15 lakh employees and 1.90 Lakh pensioners.

CM also announced a pension of Rs 1500 to all the 9000 women of Spiti above 18 years of age from June 2023 in the second phase, a college and to make 50 bedded Community Health Centre (CHC) in Kaza operational.

The Chief Minister said, "The state government would take up the issue of developing an airstrip at Rangrik in Spiti Valley with the Defence Ministry. Besides, being important from a strategic point of view this will also help in boosting tourism activities."

"Besides constructing a heliport at Rongtong and a road to cost Rs 34 crore would also be constructed from Atargu to Mud in Pin Valley, as part of the third phase of Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana," he added.

Informing about the construction of roads in the state, CM Sukhu said, "The Government would also prioritize the construction of a road to connect Bhawa with Mud, which will the world's highest altitude road."

"A star-gazing observatory would also be set up in the Fossil Village Langza, which is a paradise for stargazers with the assistance of the Union Government," he added.

"The land has been identified for setting up Rajiv Gandhi Day-Boarding School at Shego near Kaza, which would prove to be a significant development in the education sector", said CM Sukhu.

The Chief Minister said that the government has established the Chief Minister's Sukh-Ashray Kosh with an initial provision of Rs 101 crore to provide support to orphan children. The government has adopted around 6,000 orphan children as 'Children of the State' under the Yojna.

He said that the government has brought 1.36 lakh government employees under the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) thus fulfilling its promise of restoring the OPS, besides providing a monthly pension of Rs 1500 to 2.31 lakh women of the state in a phased manner.

"Under Widow and Ekal Nari Awas Yojana, 7000 such women would be given financial assistance to construct houses in this fiscal. Besides, The Land Holding Ceiling Act, of 1972 has been amended to provide equal rights to daughters in property ownership of ancestral property, he added.

CM Sukhu also said that the government aims to make the state self-reliant and strengthen its economy through new initiatives. The state has set a target to become a green energy state by March 2026 and the government has entered into an agreement for the Green Hydrogen and Ammonia Project, which will create over 3500 employment opportunities and attract an investment of over Rs 4,000 crore.

"The state has declared six green corridors, providing facilities for electric vehicles. Private operators purchasing electric buses, trucks, taxis, autos and e-goods carriers would be given a 50 per cent subsidy in order to promote the use of electric vehicles", said CM Sukhu.

The Chief Minister said, "The state government is focusing on the development of tourism. Since Kangra is being developed as the "Tourism Capital" of the state, the construction of the airport in Kangra is vital for expanding tourism. In addition, heliports were being built and expanded to connect all district headquarters by air connectivity throughout the year."

"The state intends to establish a Rajiv Gandhi Government Model Day-Boarding School in each assembly constituency, which will be outfitted with cutting-edge technology and equipment", he added.

Informing about the Rajiv Gandhi Higher Education Promotion Scheme, CM said, "The government is also committed to ensuring that no meritorious poor child is deprived of higher education due to a lack of money and to meet this, Rs 200 crore Rajiv Gandhi Higher Education Promotion Scheme has been launched, which would provide loans at one per cent interest rate to the students pursuing professional courses like engineering, medicine, MBA, PhD, and others."

"The government has also launched the Him Unnati Yojana to promote the overall development of the agriculture sector and the MGNREGA wage for tribal areas has been increased from Rs 266 to Rs 294," he added.

The Chief Minister also dedicated three ambulances for the Spiti Valley and planted a sapling in the Cricket ground Kaza. He also inspected the development exhibitions set up by various departments.

Earlier, the Chief Minister took a salute from the contingents of Police, Home guards, traffic police, Jawans of IRB, NCC cadets, ITBP, Bharat Scouts and Guides led by parade commander Amit Yadav (IPS) during an impressive march past.

A colourful cultural program was also presented on the occasion and the Chief Minister also distributed prizes to the participants of the cultural program and the Government employees of the Lahul and Spiti district for their outstanding contribution to service.

