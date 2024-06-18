CM Vijayan demands comprehensive probe into NEET goof-up

Thiruvananthapuram, June 18 Kerala Chief Minister, Pinarayi Vijayan, on Tuesday asked the Centre to announce a comprehensive probe into the manner in which the NEET qualifying examination for the year was conducted.

In a statement CM Vijayan said that the Supreme Court on Tuesday sent a notice to the Centre and the National Testing Agency (NTA).

“It’s alarming to note that the Centre has done nothing about the manner in which serious flaws in the conduct of the test were reported. The credibility of the process of conducting the qualifying test has been questioned,” said CM Vijayan.

“It’s pertinent to note that when the state government conducted this qualifying examination, things were done in a perfect manner.

“This was changed by the Centre and now despite numerous reports of flaws in the conduct of the NEET exam, till date neither the Centre nor the testing agency has said a word about what has happened.

“Hence we demand that the Centre break its silence and address the fears and concerns of the students and their parents by announcing a comprehensive probe into the goof-up.”

