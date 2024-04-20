CM Vijayan living in perpetual fear of PM Modi: LoP Satheesan

Kochi, April 20 The Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Kerala Assembly, V.D. Satheesan, claimed on Saturday that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is living in perpetual fear of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“CM Vijayan is living in perpetual fear of Prime Minister Narendra Modi because of the numerous scams in the state that are under the scanner of the national agencies. His agenda is to please PM Modi and for that he is continuing his tirades against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi,” Satheesan told mediapersons here.

While campaigning for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, CM Vijayan has repeatedly attacked Rahul Gandhi on various issues.

“At the 23rd Party Congress of the CPI-M held at Kannur in 2022, where practically every Left leader attacked PM Modi, CM Vijayan kept mum and it’s now proved beyond doubt that he is a coward who tries to portray himself as a bold leader,” Satheesan said.

Satheesan also alleged that 'CM Vijayan’s police' is now taking action against any post against PM Modi on social media.

“A case has been registered against Congress leader Shama Mohamed for criticising PM Modi in her election speech. Such things do not happen even in the BJP-ruled states. But it appears as if CM Vijayan just can’t stand anyone taking on the Prime Minister,” the senior Congress leader said.

With the 20 Lok Sabha seats in Kerala going to the polls on April 26, the verbal duel between the CPI-M and the Congress-led UDF is only intensifying in the state.

