CM Vijayan orders probe into Kerala MLA's ‘revelations’ about top cop

Kottayam, Sep 2 Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has ordered a probe into the allegations levelled by Left-backed Independent legislator P.V. Anvar against Kerala’s Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), in charge of Law and Order, M.R. Ajith Kumar.

This comes hours after senior legislator and CPI(M) party's state secretary M.V. Govindan announced that the state government and the party will look into the issue with utmost seriousness.

CM Vijayan while speaking at a meeting of the Kerala Police held here said there are some "bad bugs" in the police.

“Of late there have been reports about some ‘undesirable’ happenings and I will make it very clear that such allegations will be probed at the highest level by an officer. The bad bugs in the police will be strongly dealt with,” said CM Vijayan.

Meanwhile, Ajith Kumar, who was also present at the meeting chaired by CM Vijayan, later told the media, “I myself have given a letter to the Chief Minister and the State Police chief to see that a thorough probe is launched against the allegations that have come up against me”.

Trouble began for Kumar on Sunday when Anvar alleged that he was acting like a criminal and that he (Ajith Kumar) had colluded in several illegal and shady dealings. The MLA also alleged that his (Ajith Kumar‘s) wife was also involved in the dealings.

The MLA also said that he had several phone recordings of police officers and added that there were major revelations that he would bring out later.

On Saturday, Anvar leaked a recorded telephonic conversation between him and Pathanamthitta Superintendent of Police, Sujith Das.

The SP was heard saying that the ADGP had taken Rs 2 crore as a bribe from a person and that Ajith Kumar had kept his confidants as Thrissur and Palakkad SPs and was using them for monetary benefits.

On Monday Anvar again held a press meeting and reiterated his allegations against Ajith Kumar. Anvar alleged that the senior police officer had interfered in the Solar scam case against late Chief Minister Oommen Chandy (2011-16) when he influenced the ‘victim’, and his role surfaced in a murder case besides the rampant gold smuggling prevailing in north Kerala.

“I am now releasing an audio where a police official has spoken about the role played by Ajith Kumar in the various cases and it’s crystal clear who this officer is and the way he has been running the police. Tomorrow I am meeting the Chief Minister and will give in writing everything that I have said against this officer,” said Anvar.

Meanwhile, Anvar said he has applied for a gun license with the Malappuram collector.

“I already have a policeman’s security and I don’t need more security as I felt a gun will suffice and I will manage it on my own,” said Anvar soon after he applied for the license.

Incidentally, early Monday morning state police chief Shaikh Darvaesh Saheb had a closed-door meeting at Kottayam with CM Vijayan who also handles the Home portfolio. This meeting took place hours before CM Vijayan was to chair a session of the top police officials in the state.

On Sunday, the two-time ruling front independent legislator Anvar apart from attacking Ajith Kumar also slammed the political secretary to CM Vijayan -- P. Sasi. Anvar alleged that Sasi had proved to be an absolute failure. But on Monday he was silent on Sasi.

Soon after CM Vijayan’s statement, speculation is rife that Ajith Kumar will be removed from his present post. The names of H. Venkatesh and Balram Kumar Upadhyay have started taking rounds.

