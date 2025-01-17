CM Vijayan visits recuperating Cong legislator Uma Thomas

Kochi, Jan 17 Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan made a surprise visit to the Congress legislator Uma Thomas at a private hospital, where she has been recuperating from injuries she sustained on falling 15 feet down at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here.

She apprised CM Vijayan of the sequence of events and thanked him for his help and support.

CM Vijayan went a step further and reminded Thomas that the whole of Kerala was concerned about her recovery and this left everyone in smiles.

The Chief Minister spent five minutes with her and wished her a speedy recovery.

The incident occurred on December 29, when she came to the stadium to attend a record-breaking dance performance.

She suffered serious injuries to her ribs which pierced into her lungs and after giving anxious moments for over a week.

The incident sparked a blame game, with authorities launching a probe into the event’s organisation.

Meanwhile, this case has turned controversial after widespread complaints surfaced about the poor security measures that were taken for this big event. Three people have been arrested but released on bail and the Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA) came under fire for its callous attitude.

Thomas, the widow of Congress veteran P. T. Thomas, represents the Thrikkakara Assembly constituency. She entered politics after her husband died in December 2021 and won the bypoll with a margin of over 25,000 votes.

A former student leader during college, Thomas is known for her polite demeanour and well-researched speeches in the Assembly. As the only woman Congress legislator in the current Assembly, she holds a significant and symbolic position in her party.

Incidentally, P.T. Thomas for several years has been the bitterest critic of CM Vijayan, and on several occasions, the two have openly clashed on the floor of the Assembly.

Now, with the Kerala Assembly beginning its fresh session on Friday with the customary Governor's address and the session currently listed to end on March 28, all eyes are on whether Thomas will be able to attend.

