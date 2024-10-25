CM Yogi Adityanath Announces 24/7 Power Supply In Uttar Pradesh For Diwali 2024 Celebrations From October 28th to November 15th

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has instructed officials to guarantee uninterrupted power supply across the state from October 28 to November 15, coinciding with a series of Hindu festivals. This directive was issued during a meeting with divisional commissioners, district magistrates, and senior police officials.

"During this festive season, we must ensure a 24-hour power supply across the state. The Power Corporation should make all necessary arrangements to achieve this," Adityanath emphasized. He also highlighted the importance of maintaining emergency health and trauma services without disruption, ensuring that doctors are readily available in both urban and rural areas.

The CM noted the positive atmosphere surrounding various celebrations, including Raksha Bandhan, Shri Krishna Janmashtami, Durga Puja, Dussehra, and other significant festivals like Eid, Bakrid, Barawafat, and Muharram. He urged for this spirit of teamwork and community cooperation to be preserved consistently.

Adityanath called for strict actions against anyone attempting to disturb the peace and emphasized the need for increased vigilance on social media. He directed that each district deploy a team to monitor these platforms regularly. Additionally, he instructed officials to ensure that firecracker shops and storage facilities are situated away from densely populated areas.