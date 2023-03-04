CM Yogi Adityanath launches 'UP Rahi' app to ensure hassle-free bus travel

With the aim of improving the state's transport system, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on Saturday, launched a ticket booking and passenger feedback app -- 'UP Rahi', which will allow passengers to make online reservations while sitting at home.

A press release by the government stated that, in addition to allowing users to pre-book bus travel from the comfort of their own homes, this app also offers cashless services. Not only this, but the passengers will also be able to give their feedback on the problems related to their journey, the behaviour of the driver-conductor, the condition of the bus, and other related issues on the app.

With the introduction of this app, lakhs of passengers of the state travelling in the bus will now be able to travel hassle-free. From the Google Play store, passengers can download the app. Along with English, the app is also available in Hindi, the release added.

UPSRTC General Manager IT Yuzvendra Kumar said that through this app, passengers will be able to book tickets through digital mediums. However, they will need to register themselves first after downloading the app. They will be able to use all the features of the app once they have registered.

The most important feature is regarding ticket booking in this app. Currently, one can purchase a ticket while riding on a bus using cash or a digital device. However, this system has numerous issues. When it came to cash, there were times when the conductor ran out of change and the passengers had to pay more. The network issue had to be dealt with frequently in cashless transactions.

"With the introduction of the app, you will get rid of all these hassles. To purchase tickets through the app, users can use a QR code, UPI, credit card, debit card, or any other digital payment method. Passengers will not need to take a printout of the ticket after booking the ticket. They can travel by showing the status of ticket booking on the app itself," he said.

Aside from this, the second-most significant feature of this app relates to passenger feedback. A facility has been made available in the app for passengers who wish to provide any information regarding their journey. They are able to provide details about the crew in their feedback, including the behaviour of the conductor, or whether the driver was driving the bus properly or not.

Passengers can share their feedback on ten such points. The experience of the passenger's journey will directly reach the officers of the department.

"Their suggestions will also give us an opportunity to improve our services. The compilation of information from the feedback will help us to rectify the shortcomings and improve the quality," said Kumar.

In addition to this, the app now has some additional useful features, according to Yuzvendra Kumar. Passengers will be able to track their previous journey using this. They can keep all of their previous transactions secure in this way. In addition, when purchasing tickets, customers will have a choice of buses.

For instance, if they decide they would like to take a Volvo bus, the app will inform them if any Volvo buses are currently running along their route or not. Similarly, if a nonstop bus runs along their route, that information will also be displayed.

There will be information on all bus types, such as low-floor AC buses, Rajdhani, Ordinary, Janrath, AC Sleeper, Pink Express, Shatabdi, and Gramin Sewa. They can see which bus is traveling that route and when by entering the name of the destination station in the app. They will also be able to choose the pickup point as per their convenience.

The release stated that one must first download the app from the Google Playstore and register on it by giving information about any government document number (Aadhaar card or PAN card) to ascertain one's identity. After registration, ID and password will be generated enabling the person to use the app.

One can also create one's profile on this app. It also gives detailed information about the cancellation policy. For any kind of help, one can use the support feature. The facility to change password is also provided. In the coming times, one will also be able to plan one's trip through this app, the release added.

( With inputs from ANI )

