CM Yogi Adityanath to address ‘Prabuddh Sammelans’ in 15 UP districts from today

Lucknow, March 27 Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will start interacting with intellectuals from Wednesday, through 'Prabuddh Sammelans' where he will present a comprehensive account of the government's work.

The Chief Minister's Prabuddh Sammelans are set to begin from Western Uttar Pradesh, where elections will be held in the first few phases.

Through these proposed meetings until March 31, Yogi Adityanath will engage in dialogue with the people, laying the groundwork for the 'Phir ek bar, Modi sarkaar’ resolution ahead of the elections.

As per the schedule announced by the Bharatiya Janata Party, he will visit 15 districts over five days from March 27 to 31. His series of Prabuddh Sammelan will commence from Mathura, Meerut, and Ghaziabad on Wednesday, where he will engage with dignitaries and the general public.

On Thursday, March 28, Yogi Adityanath's schedule includes programmes in Bijnor, Moradabad, and Amroha, where he will interact with prominent individuals.

On March 29, he is scheduled to participate in the Prabuddh Sammelan in Shamli, Muzaffarnagar, and Saharanpur.

Continuing this momentum, on March 30, he will attend Prabuddh Sammelan in Baghpat (Modinagar), Bulandshahr, and Gautam Buddha Nagar.

Lastly, on March 31, he will be present at Prabuddh Sammelans in Bareilly, Rampur, and Pilibhit.

Through these 'Prabuddha Sammelans,' the Chief Minister aims to provide detailed information about the achievements of both the state and the Central governments. He will also discuss the schemes benefiting the common people under the double-engine government.

The Chief Minister had previously organised a similar Prabuddha Sammelan before the 2023 civic elections, significantly benefiting the BJP and leading to a clean sweep in all municipal corporations.

CM Yogi Adityanath is again gearing up with the mission of a clean sweep in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections through these conferences.

