CM Yogi Adityanath unveils statue of Madhavrao Scindia in UP's Mainpuri

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 26 : Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath unveiled the statue of Madhavrao Scindia on Friday at the Scindia Tiraha in Mainpuri.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister stated that everyone was shocked by his untimely death in 2001 because he was a rising star in the nation's politics. "People from every caste, creed, religion, sect, and political party gathered to pay their heartfelt tributes to him."

Stating that UP has progressed under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Chief Minister said, "In the last 6 years the network of highways, expressways, and roads is being laid at the same speed with which air connectivity has progressed in the state."

Earlier, benefits were only provided to a select group of people, but now all poor people are receiving benefits from government schemes without any discrimination, he added.

The Chief Minister informed that in six years, free houses have been given to 54 lakh poor people, and 1,21,000 'majras' have been electrified in the state.

"In every district of the state, new opportunities for skill development and employment are being provided by linking the institution with the industry," the chief minister said.

Assuring the people of Mainpuri, the CM said, "The government is working toward a zero-tolerance policy to get rid of corruption and corrupt people. Our goal is to establish India as the world's largest economy by associating with Prime Minister Modi's resolutions."

Besides, the foundation stones of several development projects worth Rs 411.49 crores were laid down while some other projects were dedicated to the people. Of these, the CM inaugurated 23 industrial projects worth Rs 238.30 crore and laid the foundation stone of 40 development projects worth Rs 173.19 crore.

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said that the Scindia family's relationship with Mainpuri is 250 years old. "During the historical period, when foreign forces were encroaching on India and the Rohilla Afghans launched a campaign to oppress this area, my forefather Dattaji Maharaj Scindia and after him, Maharishi Maharaj worked to preserve the unity and integrity of 'Mother India' in this entire region."

It was 1770, and the Rohilla Afghans terrorized not only Mainpuri but also Etawah, Meerut, Budaun, and Nazirabad. The task of uprooting them was carried out by the Scindia family's ancestors. A strong bond exists between this land and the Scindia family. While the Scindia family liberated this area, my father breathed his last on this soil, he said.

Under the leadership of the prime minister and CM Yogi, Uttar Pradesh is quickly advancing toward development and progress, he said, adding that Uttar Pradesh is the shining star of India and has firmly established its presence on the international stage. The "goondaraj" and "mafiaraj," which existed in the state prior to the year 2017, have been completely eradicated under the direction of CM Yogi.

