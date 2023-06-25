"CM Yogi has yearning, restlessness to serve people": Former Lok Sabha Speaker

Gautam Buddha Nagar (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 25 : Former Lok Sabha speaker, Sumitra Mahajan praised the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and stated that he has the yearning and restlessness to serve people.

While addressing the programme 'Save Culture Save India Mission' organized by "Save Culture Save India Foundation" at Gautam Buddha Nagar University, she said, "I have been seeing the spirit in Yogi Ji to do something good for society ever since he was a member of parliament and I was the speaker of the Lok Sabha", said Mahajan.

During the programme, CM Yogi presented a statue of Lord Krishna made of Firozabad's ODOP (One District One Product) glass of Firozabad to the former Lok Sabha Speaker.

"I have been hearing about the bangles of Firozabad for a long time, but I was very happy to see this form of local product there. Only CM Yogi can give such shape to the product of Firozabad", she remarked.

The former Lok Sabha speaker added that by giving a good shape to the local products of UP, CM Yogi has given them a global identity. She also stated, "Uttar Pradesh saw many chief ministers, but none could think the way CM Yogi did for the state. Only a person with good intention and the idea of doing something better can do this".

