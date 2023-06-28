CM Yogi issues guidelines for upcoming festivals Rakshabandhan, Bakrid and Muharram

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 28 : In light of the upcoming festivals, Shravani Shivratri, Nagpanchami, Rakshabandhan, Bakrid and Muharram, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath reviewed the preparations on Tuesday and provided essential directions and amenities to the devotees in the public interest.

According to an official release, the UP CM advised the public to be sensitive in terms of law and order in view of the upcoming festivals.

He also directed the people to become cautious and remain alert amid the celebrations of the festivities and the commencement of the traditional Kanwar Yatra.

"The holy month of Shravan is starting from July 4. This year due to Adhimas, the month of Shravan is two months in duration. The festivals of Shravani Shivratri, Nagpanchami and Rakshabandhan will be celebrated during this period. The traditional Kanwar Yatra will take place in the month of Shravan. Monday worship also has special importance during this period. Before this, Bakrid will be celebrated on June 29. It is clear that this time is sensitive in terms of law and order. That's why we have to be constantly alert and careful," stated the official release.

The statement also said that CM Yogi stated that the local government should have a discussion about the implementation of sound road-safety measures with the concerned religious leaders and academics on the occasion of Bakrid and Muharram.

"Traffic was not affected due to religious activities during the month of Ramzan month and Eid this year. This effort has been appreciated across the country. This time on the occasion of Bakrid and Muharram also we will have to implement the same system. A dialogue should be held with the concerned religious leaders/intellectuals in this regard by the local administration," said the official statement.

The official statement also stated that CM Yogi had issued stringent instructions regarding the prohibition of offering sacrifices during Bakrid at disputed locations.

"The place for the sacrifice on Bakrid should be marked in advance. There should be no sacrifice at disputed places. Sacrifice should not be made anywhere other than the designated places," it said.

In any case, make sure that no prohibited animal is sacrificed anywhere. There should be a systematic action plan for the systematic disposal of waste after sacrificing in every district. Otherwise, these wastes become the cause of disease, it further added.

The statement went on to say that the UP CM gave the public the go-ahead to put up all required effort in order to observe all festivals in peace and harmony. Additionally, he gave recommendations on how to make the Kanwar Yatra Festival convenient and safe.

"All necessary efforts should be made keeping in view the local needs so that every festival is celebrated with peace and harmony. Deploying divers on the basis of past experiences, CCTVs should be installed on the Kanwar Yatra route. The places for setting up of Kanwar camps should be marked in advance so that traffic is not obstructed," it said.

According to the press release the UP CM requested the administration to ensure that the public observes all rules and regulations and participates in programmes and festival festivities in a polite and religious manner.

"The administration should provide necessary facilities to the general public during festivals. Respect religious traditions/faiths, but do not allow things that go against tradition. Allow organizers to hold programmes, but ensure that everyone follows the rules and regulations, said the release.

There should be no display of weapons in religious processions. No incident that hurts the sentiments of people of other religions should be allowed to happen. Mischievous elements may try to unnecessarily provoke people of other communities, keep an eye on such matters. The additional police force should be deployed in sensitive areas. The police force must do foot patrolling every day in the evening. Keep PRV 112 active. Chaotic elements should be dealt with strictly.

The Uttar Pradesh CM also provided advisories to maintain the smooth supply of electricity during the festivals.

"Be it rural or urban areas, the electricity supply should be kept smooth during festivals. There should be no complaints of unnecessary cuts from anywhere. It should be reviewed regularly," it said.

Dilapidated electric poles, dangling electric wires, etc. on the route of Kanwar Yatra should be managed well in time so that the devotees do not face any problems and no accident occurs, it further added.

CM Yogi also provided instructions regarding the prohibition of the sale and purchase of meat or meat products anywhere on the routes of the Kanwar Yatra in view of the religious sentiments of the public, said the statement.

"Respecting the faith of the devotees, there should be no sale and purchase of meat etc. in the open anywhere on the Kanwar Yatra route. Cleanliness-sanitization should be maintained on the Yatra route. Streetlights should be there, it said.

In view of the scorching heat, arrangements for drinking water should also be made along the route. Wherever food camps are held, the team must check the quality of food items, said the UP CM, as per the official release.

In light of the impending wet weather, CM Yogi advised that health emergency services remain on high alert and that health stations be set up along the Kanwar Yatra route.

"Health emergency services must stay in alert mode. The rainy season has started, so there should be adequate availability of anti-venom and anti-rabies injections in all the districts. Health posts should be set up at various places on the Kanwar Yatra route. The Transport Department should ensure that only vehicles that are safe run on the road," it said.

In order to manage the inflow of worshippers, the Chief Minister also ordered the creation of a methodical action plan in collaboration with the local administration and temple administration.

Last year in the month of Shravan, about 1 crore devotees got the benefit of Shrikashi Vishwanath darshan worship. 06-07 lakh devotees visited the temple every Monday. Due to Adhimas this year, the duration of Shravan month is of two months. So, a further increase in the number of devotees is possible.

There is a possibility of the arrival of devotees from all over the country in the month of Shravan. In Varanasi as well as in Ayodhya and Sitapur, prepare a systematic action plan in coordination with the local administration and temple administration. The management should be such that no devotee is inconvenienced, the official release said.

"Senior officers posted at police stations, circles, districts, ranges, zone, and mandal levels should hold dialogues with religious leaders of their respective areas and other eminent people of the society. Issue a positive message to the people. Have a meeting of the Peace Committee. Take the cooperation of the media, so that an atmosphere of peace and harmony prevails," said the UP CM in an official release.

CM Yogi also provided guidelines to keep the event of Kanwar Yatra as per the prescribed standards. He also stated that prompt action and communication must be established to handle any untoward situations.

"Kanwar Yatra is an event of enthusiasm of faith. Traditionally dance, songs, and music have been a part of it. Make sure that the sound of the DJ, song-music etc. is as per the prescribed standards," it said.

Prompt action and communication help in handling untoward incidents. Therefore, on the information of any untoward incident, the District Magistrate/Police Captain himself should rush to the spot. Lead senior officers in sensitive cases. Implement beat scheme, it further added.

The UP CM also issued instructions for the implementation of a smooth action plan for traffic in all the cities.

"Illegal vehicle stands should be removed immediately. Implement an action plan for smooth traffic in all cities. The route of e-rickshaws should be decided in the cities. Charging stations should also be set up for these." said the release.

The UP CM stressed the importance of containing such anti-social and anti-national situations when discussing the cases of illegal conversions that have occurred in several areas of the country, according to the release.

Incidents of illegal conversion have come to light in many parts of the country in recent times. We are familiar with the incident of conversion of teenage children through online gaming/chatting apps in Ghaziabad. At one place, a deaf-mute child was induced for illegal conversion.

As soon as the information was received, immediate action was taken and a big conspiracy could be exposed. It is very necessary to control such anti-social and anti-national incidents in time. A small carelessness today can become big cancer in the future, it said.

"The illegal conversions being carried out by a big international syndicate are confirmed. It is also important that the work of illegal conversion is being done serially by the syndicate by training the converted persons in the past. This syndicate keeps a special eye on disabled children and youth looking for jobs. Financial inducements are also being given. This entire syndicate of illegal conversion needs to be wiped out. Every small piece of information related to this should be taken seriously in all the districts. Strict law against illegal conversion is in force in the state. Prompt action should be taken against every such activity," it further added.

The UP Chief Minister also stressed the significance of cyber help desks in every police station of every district.

"Keeping in view the changing nature of crime and criminals, cyber help desks should remain functional in every police station of every district," it said.

Speaking about the Safe City Project, the UP CM stressed the usefulness of the project in connection to women's safety, respect and self-reliance.

"The 'Safe City Project' is proving to be very useful in fulfilling the resolution of women's safety, respect and self-reliance. Within the next three months, we will have to develop all 17 municipal corporations and Gautam Budh Nagar district headquarters as safe cities. In the next phase, all the urban bodies of all the district headquarters will be made safe cities. The security system of the cities has become smart with the Integrated Traffic Management System installed under the Smart City project. All cities should be developed as 'safe cities' while managing finances through convergence with inter-departmental coordination," it said.

