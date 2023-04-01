CM Yogi reviews crop damage caused by unseasonal rain in UP

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 1 : Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday reviewed the situation of unseasonal rains and hailstorms in various areas of the state in the past and gave necessary guidelines.

CM held a high level meeting and gave instructions to officials to assess the loss of crops and distribute compensation to the farmers without delay. He also instructed the relief commissioner to inform the farmers about the weather forecast and make proper use of the early warning system.

Anticipating adverse effects on the quality of wheat due to inclement weather, the CM directed that norms for procurement of such crops be relaxed.

"In case of loss of life, immediate assistance should be given to the victim's family", CM added.

Observing the presentation of the Revenue Department regarding the updated status of the state, the Chief Minister said that it is the priority of the government to protect the interests of Annadata farmers.

"Unseasonal rains and hailstorms in many areas of the state in the month of March have adversely affected the farmers and agricultural produce. In the last 24 hours also, hailstorms has been reported in nine districts of the state. In this hour of crisis, the state government stands with the farmers", he said.

According to meteorologists, this situation is likely to last for the next two-three days. All necessary vigilance arrangements should be made for this. There should be no delay in providing the compensation amount as per the rules by the Relief Commissioner's office after assessing the crop of any farmer whose crops are affected due to untimely rains and hailstorms.

CM Yogi instructed that timely information should be made available to the farmers about the weather forecast. Information about the warnings of meteorologists should be made available to farmers in remote villages through TV, newspapers and local administration. This forecast should be for 24-48 hours. In such a situation, when people will be alert, then the damage will also be less, the CM said.

He said that if any resident of the state dies tragically due to natural calamity, or if someone is injured due to human-wildlife conflict, then without delay, the victim's family should be contacted immediately. Financial assistance should be made available immediately to the victim's family in the Disaster Relief Fund from the Relief Commissioner level.

CM further said that "Due to natural reasons like rain, strong wind, hailstorm etc. the crop of wheat etc. can be damaged. The quality of the crop being produced is also likely to be adversely affected. Such crops should also be procured under the minimum support price. For this, a necessary proposal should be prepared to relax the rules as per the requirement."

He also added that there could be a shortage of straw this year due to the possible loss of wheat crop. In such a situation, arrangements for cattle fodder should be made in time by the mal Husbandry Department.

