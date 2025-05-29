CMFRI puts pedal on 'Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan' programme

Kochi, May 29 The scientists of the ICAR-Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI) have embarked on a two-week-long outreach programme to directly engage with fish farmers and fishermen across the country as part of the 'Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan' programme of the Central government.

'Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan' is a nationwide campaign by the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare and the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) in association with state governments.

Around 2,000 teams, comprising scientists and experts from 113 ICAR institutes and 731 Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVKs) along with field officers from state- level departments of agriculture, horticulture, animal husbandry, fisheries, as well as innovative farmers, will be part of this campaign, which is aimed to reach around 1.5 crore farmers in the country.

CMFRI will leverage this campaign to popularise its cutting-edge technologies with an aim to enhance India's mariculture production through wider adoption.

CMFRI scientists will now visit villages, demonstrating and explaining advanced practices such as cage fish farming, marine ornamental fish farming, mussel farming, oyster farming, seaweed cultivation, innovative fish breeding technologies, and scientific coastal aquaculture.

CMFRI Director Grinson George said the community will be given awareness on a range of technologies and the prospects of seaweed farming and integrated multi-trophic aquaculture (IMTA).

"CMFRI envisions increased productivity with a target of 2.5 million tonnes of fish production from mariculture by 2047 against the current estimate of a meagre 1.5 lakh tonnes. To a great extent, effective adoption of innovative technologies will help to achieve this target. We would also focus on boosting start-up enterprises in the sector by offering guidance and technical support," said George.

In Kerala, CMFRI's outreach teams, comprising 36 scientists, will visit all districts, collaborating closely with the respective KVKs.

Similarly, all the Centres of the Institute located in various coastal states will take part in the campaign in their respective regions.

"A landmark initiative in connecting scientists and farmers, this direct engagement will greatly help fishery scientists tailor their research work and development efforts to fulfil the community's demands more effectively," said George.

Beyond technology awareness, the CMFRI teams will also collect crucial feedback, remarks, and responses from the farming and fishing communities to understand the specific issues and challenges faced by farmers.

"The scientists will listen to the issues of the stakeholders and foster a strong connection with them.

'Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan' is a significant effort to ensure that scientific advancements translate into tangible benefits for the grassroots, added George.

