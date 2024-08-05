CMFRI set to revive yesteryear's money-spinning lemon grass cultivation in Kerala

Kochi, Aug 5 The Ernakulam Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) of ICAR-Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI) has launched initiatives to revive the lost glory of lemon grass cultivation and distillation in Kerala's Ernakulam district.

The KVK achieved a breakthrough in this direction with the successful testing of a reaper for harvesting the crop, addressing the critical issue of manpower shortage that had hindered the district’s once prosperous lemon grass cultivation.

This was attained in a joint operation with Kerala Agricultural University and Kerala Agro Machinery Corporation Ltd (KAMCO).

Trials conducted at the farm of the University's Aromatic and Medicinal Plants Research Station in Odakkali found that KAMCO’s KR120H model reaper was suitable for this purpose.

It can harvest one acre of lemon grass per hour.

“In the next phase, the KVK plans to demonstrate varieties Sugandhi and Krishna from the KAU and Lucknow-based CSIR-Central Institute of Medicinal and Aromatic Plants (CIMAP) respectively, in farmers’ fields,” said Dr Shinoj Subramanian, Head of Ernakulam KVK.

In addition, KVK will collaborate with the Bengaluru Research Centre of CSIR-CIMAP to set up a lemon grass distillation unit under their Aroma Mission, a nationwide initiative by the CSIR.

This will be followed by production of various value-added products from lemon grass, including soap, mosquito repellents, fumigants, room fresheners and car fresheners which will subsequently be branded to enhance market penetration.

These initiatives are primarily aimed at ensuring better income for farmers towards sustainable farming.

The eastern region of the Ernakulam district once enjoyed a rich history of lemon grass cultivation and distillation.

CMFRI, through this initiative, expects to rev up farmers, farmer collectives, self-help groups, Kudumbashree units and societies to join hands with this project.

Areas with ample sunlight and good drainage facilities are suitable for lemon grass cultivation. The first harvest of this crop could be obtained three months after planting, with subsequent harvests every two months.

