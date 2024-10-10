CMs, leaders of Telugu states condole loss of Ratan Tata

Hyderabad, Oct 10 Chief Ministers and leaders of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh condoled the passing away of eminent industrialist Ratan Tata.

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy expressed deep shock on Thursday over the iconic industrialist’s death.

“Deeply shocked and saddened by the passing of Shri Ratan Tata, one of India’s greatest industrialists. A visionary leader, humanitarian, and legendary figure in India's corporate world, Shri Tata’s life was an extraordinary journey of humility and success,” said Chief Minister Reddy in his condolence message.

“Under his exceptional leadership, the Tata brand soared to unparalleled heights, conquering new horizons and filling every Indian with pride. His unmatched contributions to making India a global industrial power have left an indelible mark. Shri Ratan Tata’s legacy of business excellence, unwavering ethics, and commitment to social good will continue to inspire generations, especially the youth of an aspirational and enterprising India,” CM Reddy added.

“In his passing, India has lost not only an industrial icon but a beloved son who embodied the true spirit of service and integrity. There will never be another like him,” he added.

The Chief Minister extended his heartfelt condolences to the Tata family and to the countless Indians who mourn this immense loss.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister, N. Chandrababu Naidu also mourned the death of Ratan Tata.

“Few men have left such an enduring imprint on this world with their vision and integrity as Ratan Tata. Today, we have lost not just a business titan, but a true humanitarian whose legacy goes beyond the industrial landscape to live in every heart he touched,” he said.

“As I mourn his passing today, I also reflect on his remarkable contributions to industry, philanthropy, and nation-building that will forever inspire generations. A life well-lived. An iconic legacy to cherish. Rest in peace, my friend. You'll be missed. Deepest condolences to his loved ones and the Tata Group,” added Naidu.

The Governor of Andhra Pradesh, S. Abdul Nazeer also expressed profound grief and sadness on the passing away of Ratan Tata.

Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister, Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy also expressed grief over the demise of Ratan Tata.

The YSR Congress Party chief extended his heartfelt condolences on the passing of Ratan Naval Tata, acknowledging him as a “visionary leader and a true icon of the Indian industry.”

Jagan Reddy emphasised Tata's unwavering commitment to integrity, innovation, and philanthropy, noting how his contributions touched countless lives.

He stated that Tata's legacy would continue to inspire generations to come.

Jagan Mohan Reddy conveyed his thoughts and prayers to Tata's family and all those who admired him, expressing the hope that his soul rests in eternal peace.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor