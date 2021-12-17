CNG, PNG Price Hike: CNG rate increased by 2 rupees, domestic pipeline gas by 1.5 rupees from midnight 17 December

On one hand, the prices of petrol, diesel and LPG cylinders have skyrocketed, while the prices of now affordable CNG and domestic gas pipelines will also go up. This will further hurt the pockets of the common man. MGL has decided to hike the rates from midnight on December 17. Accordingly, the price of CNG will be increased by Rs 2 per kg. The price of domestic PNG will be increased by Rs 1.50 / SCM. The hike will take place from midnight on December 17 and 18.

MGL has said that the hike will be done in Mumbai. As a result, the new rates for CNG will be ₹ 63.50 / kg and the new rates for PNG will be ₹ 38.00 / SCM. Despite the hike, Mahanagar Gas claims that it will save 60 per cent of CNG consumers compared to petrol and 33 per cent compared to diesel. MGL also said that PNG customers would save 24 per cent more than LPG customers.