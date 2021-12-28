COAS General MM Naravane conveys appreciation to retiring army officers

Chief of Army Staff General MM Naravane on Tuesday conveyed his deep appreciation to all retiring army officers for their contribution to the nation and the armed forces.

He was addressing an interaction with the superannuating officers on Tuesday.

"General MM Naravane #COAS conveys deep appreciation to all Retiring Officers for their invaluable contribution to the Nation & #IndianArmy. They will remain an integral part of #IndianArmy & a source of inspiration for future generations. #IndianArmy #AmritMahotsav," said a tweet from the Army.

( With inputs from ANI )

