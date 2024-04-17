Coast Guard apprehends fishing boat with unauthorised cash

New Delhi, April 17 The Ministry of Defence on Wednesday said that the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) has apprehended a fishing boat off the Maharashtra coast with an unauthorised cash of Rs 11.46 lakh.

The ministry said that acting on a tip-off from Customs, the ICG Regional Headquarters (West) launched the operation during the night conditions amidst considerable fishing and merchant traffic covering an area of 200 square miles including offshore development areas off the Maharashtra coast.

It said that the operation comprised a search by two ICG Fast Patrol Vessels and one Interceptor Boat, the suspected boat was located and boarded on the night of April 15.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the boat, with five crew, departed Mandwa port on April 14 to effect rendezvous with suspected Indian Offshore Supply Vessels (OSV) with an intent to smuggle diesel.

“It was found out that the boat was operating with modified holds to store fuel up to 20,000 litres and operating with false/multiple identities. Correlation with available data on the suspect boat indicated multiple discrepancies in vessel registration,” the ministry said.

The vessel was brought to the Mumbai anchorage in the early hours of April 17. A joint investigation with the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence, Customs, and State Police is being carried out to trace the linkages and further legal actions by respective agencies.

