Coimbatore car blast: TN Police hands over case documents to NIA

New Delhi, Oct 30 In a latest development in connection with the Coimbatore car-explosion case, the Tamil Nadu Police have handed over all the documents to the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

Seven accused have been arrested in the case by the TN Police. So far, the NIA has not made any official statement on the case.

On October 23, a blast took place near a temple in Coimbatore in which Jameesha Mubin, an engineer, was killed. Initially, the TN Police were looking into the matter and later on, the demand for NIA probe was raised. M.K. Stalin, the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, also urged the MHA for the NIA probe.

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had on October 27, ordered the NIA to takeover the probe.

The NIA then filed an FIR in this respect.

The FIR reads that a search operation was conducted at the house of the deceased Jamesha Mubin in which a number of incriminating documents were found. As many as 109 articles were seized during that raid.

The source said that notebooks were recovered in which their missions regarding Jihad were mentioned.

"We recovered black powder, potassium nitrate, nitroglycerin, PETN powder, aluminium powder, sulphur powder, sterile surgical," said the official.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor