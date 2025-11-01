Coimbatore civic body unveils Rs 2,200 crore plan to upgrade stormwater drains across all wards

Chennai, Nov 1 In a major push to make the Tamil Nadu city flood-resilient, the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) has prepared a comprehensive Rs 2,200-crore project to revamp and expand the stormwater drainage network across all 100 wards.

The initiative aims to eliminate waterlogging and flooding during monsoons, a recurring problem that has plagued the city for years.

At present, while underground drainage works are underway in several neighbourhoods, many residential and commercial zones continue to experience severe water stagnation and traffic disruptions due to inadequate stormwater infrastructure.

In several parts of the city, rainwater continues to flow on roads instead of being channelled into proper drains, causing accidents and damage to roads.

In the newly added areas of the corporation, the situation is worse.

Absence of stormwater drains has turned earthen roads into muddy and slippery stretches during rain, making life difficult for motorists and pedestrians alike.

Clogged existing drains filled with silt and garbage have compounded the problem by blocking the free flow of rainwater and leading to overflow in low-lying areas.

To tackle these long-standing issues, the CCMC’s engineering wing carried out an extensive field survey across all wards to pinpoint areas requiring new drains and identify existing ones that need repair or desilting.

Based on this survey, a detailed project report has been prepared, with high-risk flood-prone zones prioritised for the first phase of implementation.

According to corporation officials, the first phase of the project will cover the construction of 49 new drains spanning a total length of 116.29 kilometres across various zones. For this phase, the civic body has sought Rs 274 crore from the Directorate of Municipal Administration.

A senior official of the corporation said: "In the first phase, we have identified 49 roads covering 116.29 km and sought Rs 274 crore from the state government. Once approved, it will mark a major step towards building a flood-resilient Coimbatore."

The project, which forms part of the city’s long-term urban infrastructure modernisation plan, is expected to be implemented in multiple stages, ensuring that both old and newly merged areas benefit from a comprehensive stormwater management system designed to withstand future monsoons.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor