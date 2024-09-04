Coimbatore Fire: New Cars Worth Lakhs Gutted in Blaze at Suzuki Showroom (Watch Video)
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: September 4, 2024 09:33 AM2024-09-04T09:33:15+5:302024-09-04T09:33:18+5:30
A fire broke out at the Jai Krishnaa Auto Sales showroom in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, on Tuesday night, gutting ...
A fire broke out at the Jai Krishnaa Auto Sales showroom in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, on Tuesday night, gutting several brand-new Suzuki vehicles worth lakhs of rupees. The incident caused significant damage to the showroom and its inventory.
According to the report, the fire spread through the showroom, engulfing multiple vehicles on display. The Coimbatore Fire and Rescue Services were immediately alerted, and several fire tenders were dispatched to the scene.
Visuals From Car Showroom
VIDEO | Tamil Nadu: New vehicles worth lakhs gutted in fire at a car showroom in #Coimbatore. No injuries were reported in the incident. #TamilNaduNews#CoimbatoreNews— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 4, 2024
(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvqRQz) pic.twitter.com/nU2UnkzL4m
The fire was brought under control, and no injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.