Coimbatore Road Accident: Three, Including Woman, Killed After Car Hits Parked Truck Near GD Naidu Flyover

Three people, including a woman, died after their car collided with a truck that was parked on the roadside near the GD Naidu Flyover at Goldwins in Coimbatore. The road accident took place in the early hours of Monday. The officials said that the car, which was moving on the GD Flyover, was heading towards the Goldwins around 1 am. It rammed into the truck that was parked approximately 50 meters away from the flyover on the Avinashi Road, leading to the death of three people.

Motorists who witnessed the road accident immediately informed the Fire and Rescue Department and the police. The officials rushed to the spot. Police and Fire, and Rescue Department employees then recovered the bodies and transported them to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital. The local people who witnessed the accident said that vehicles travelling on the GD Naidu Flyover do not drive under the speed limit. All vehicles, from two-wheelers to trucks, drive at a very high speed on this flyover. They continue to drive recklessly on the road as well. They further demanded that the police should take appropriate action and control speed on the flyover to avoid such fatal accidents in the future.

A case has been filed by the traffic investigation wing. A detailed probe of this accident is underway.