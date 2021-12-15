Cold wave conditions over northwest India till Dec 20

New Delhi, Dec 15 Cold wave conditions are very likely over Punjab till December 20, and over Haryana, Chandigarh, and north Rajasthan from December 18 till 20, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted.

The IMD has also predicted light/moderate isolated to scattered rainfall/snowfall over western Himalayan region during next three days and light isolated rainfall over adjoining plains on Thursday.

Under the influence of a 'Western Disturbance' seen as a cyclonic circulation over Jammu and the neighbourhood, and a fresh 'Western Disturbance' as a cyclonic circulation that lies over Afghanistan and the neighbourhood, light to moderate rainfall/snowfall at isolated places very likely over Jammu, Kashmir-Ladakh and Himachal Pradesh during next three days and over Uttarakhand during December 16-17.

Isolated rainfall is likely over northern parts of Punjab, Haryana, and west Uttar Pradesh on Thursday, IMD said.

There will be no significant change in minimum temperatures over northwest and adjoining central India over next two days with likely fall by 2-3 degrees Celsius thereafter.

The IMD also said there will be light to moderate rainfall at isolated/scattered places very likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Andaman & Nicobar Islands and isolated rainfall over Kerala-Mahe and during next five days.

