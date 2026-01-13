Collective efforts steering Manipur towards peace and stability: Governor AK Bhalla

Imphal, Jan 13 Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla on Tuesday said that the collective efforts of the government, security forces, civil society, and community stakeholders are playing a crucial role in steering the state towards peace, stability, and long-term development.

Speaking at the seminar on the theme ‘Resurgent Manipur: Framework for Stability and Sustained Growth’, the Governor highlighted Manipur’s resilience and its rich cultural heritage. He also underscored the state’s strategic geographical importance.

Bhalla, who was the Union Home Secretary, stressed the importance of reconciliation, social cohesion, strong governance, strengthened border management, curbing organised crime and enhancing cooperation among all sections of society.

The Governor also underscored Manipur’s immense potential in agriculture, horticulture, handloom, handicrafts, eco-tourism and sports, emphasising the entrepreneurial spirit of its people and the remarkable achievements of Manipuri athletes on the global stage.

He called for deeper investment in education, skill development, connectivity and youth empowerment to shape a stable and prosperous future.

The event featured three plenary sessions, beginning with the first session titled ‘Manipur at Crossroads’. The session was chaired by Lt Gen C.A. Krishnan (Retd), who presented an insightful overview on ‘Complexities of Manipur – A Brief Overview’, outlining the evolving security landscape, governance challenges and the impact of regional geopolitical shifts.

Anthropologist and Senior Fellow at the India Foundation, Rami N. Desai, gave a detailed presentation on ‘External Dynamics as a Catalyst for Internal Turmoil in Manipur’, examining cross-border influences, demographic pressures, illegal immigration, narcotics networks and the broader geopolitical developments shaping the state’s internal stability.

Manipur government’s Security Advisor, Kuldiep Singh, Director General of Assam Rifles, Lt Gen Vikas Lakhera, Inspector General of Assam Rifles (South), Maj. Gen. Ravroop Singh, Vice Chancellor of Manipur University, Prof. N Lokendra Singh, senior officers of the Assam Rifles and students attended the event.

