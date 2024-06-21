Collector’s office swings into action over trance party in Goa nightclub Curlies

Panaji, June 21 Taking note of fliers allegedly circulated on social media announcing a trance party in the famous Curlies nightclub, the Goa government has directed police to take action.

Though a famous tourist haunt, the Curlies restaurant has been in the spotlight for the wrong reasons.

It first hogged headlines during the investigation into the death of British teenager Scarlett Keeling in 2008, who had gone to the beachside nightclub shortly before the incident. She was found dead at Anjuna Beach later.

In 2022, Curlies was again in the news after the death of TikTok star and BJP leader Sonali Phogat.

Police said that methamphetamine drugs were allegedly given to Phogat, while she was partying in Curlies.

Speaking to IANS, Deputy Collector of Bardez, Uday Prabhudesai said that on Friday the notice would be served to the nightclub with regard to organising the trance party.

“Yesterday I had directed the police to take action if trance parties were held in Curlies. Today I will send a notice to the nightclub,” Prabhudesai said.

“They have not taken any permission for the party. Hence, when I came to know about it I directed Anjuna Police to take action,” he said.

However, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Sandesh Chodankar, said that trance parties were not taking place in Anjuna.

“It was just on social media. It is all fake. So far we have not received any notice from the Deputy Collector,” DSP Chodankar said.

In 2022, the authorities had demolished a large portion of Curlies after the National Green Tribunal (NGT) upheld the Goa Coastal Zone Management Authority (GCZMA) order to demolish the restaurant.

