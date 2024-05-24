College student commits suicide in Jaipur

Jaipur, May 24 A college student allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself in his hostel room in Jaipur, police said on Friday.

The deceased was identified as Akshay Prajapat (21), son of Radheshyam, resident of Jhunjhunu.

SHO (Ramnagariya) Arun Kumar said Akshay, a first-year B.Sc. student at Vivekananda Global University, Jagatpura, was living with his room partner in the college hostel.

On Thursday night, Akshay's roommate went to another friend's place. However, when the room partner returned at around 10 a.m. on Friday, the room's gate did not open.

He called other students from the hostel who broke open the door and found Akshay's body hanging following which the college administration and police were informed.

Ramnagariya police station has kept the body in the mortuary of JNU Hospital for post-mortem.

No suicide note has been found, police said.

