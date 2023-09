College student killed in road accident in K'taka

Kodagu (Karnataka), June 16 A college student died in a scooter-bike collision in Kushalnagar town of the district on Friday.

The deceased was identified as 21-year-old Bhavana, a resident of Indira Locality in Kushalnagar.

According to police, Bhavana, a student of Field Marshal K. M. Cariappa college, was travelling on a scooter with her friend near Coorg Cineplex when they were hit by an oncoming motor-cycle.

A severely injured Bhavana was immediately rushed to a hospital in Mysuru where the doctors declared her brought dead.

The girl travelling with Bhavana has also sustained serious injuries and is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Mysuru.

The police have seized the bike and taken the driver into custody.

