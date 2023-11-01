College student shot dead in Bihar's Banka

Patna, Nov 1 A college student was shot dead in Bihar’s Banka district, said officials on Wednesday.

The incident happened late on Tuesday night. The eyewitnesses have said the victim, Suman Kumar, was travelling with a girl on a bike when two unidentified assailants opened fire on him. The victim sustained a gunshot injury on his head and was taken to the Sadar hospital where doctors declared him dead. The accused managed to take away the girl with them.

The victim was returning from Katoria block and was on his way home when he attacked at the Basauna Chowk. Suman is a native of Jagatpur locality in Banka city, said officials. Kumar was pursuing a Hotel Management course in a college in Banka.

“As soon as we learnt about firing at Basauna Chowk, we went there and took the victim to Sadar hospital for treatment. The victim succumbed due to gunshot injury in hospital.

"The eyewitnesses have claimed that a girl was a pillion-rider on his bike. We are making efforts to trace her and the accused,” said Shambhu Yadav, SHO of the town police station Banka.

“We are scanning the CCTV cameras in the region to find some clues about the attackers and the girl, if anyone was travelling with the victim. The investigation is underway and the accused will be nabbed soon,” Yadav said.

