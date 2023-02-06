'Collegium has taken cognizance', SC on plea against Victoria Gowri's appointment as Madras HC judge

New Delhi, Feb 6 The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to fix hearing on Tuesday a plea against the appointment of Lekshmana Chandra Victoria Gowri as a judge of the Madras High Court.

A bench headed by Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud said: "There are certain developments that have taken place. The collegium has taken cognisance of what came to our attention after we made the recommendation."

The bench, also comprising Justices P.S. Narasimha and J.B. Pardiwala, said, "Since we have already taken cognisance, we'll list the matter tomorrow morning. Let it go before an appropriate bench."

The top court advanced its hearing on a mentioning made by senior advocate Raju Ramachandran second time after the bench assembled in the post-lunch session.

Earlier during the day, Ramachandran mentioned the matter before a bench and sought urgent listing of the petition, saying it is an urgent petition by senior lawyers of Madras concerning the impending appointment and they are praying for interim relief.

He urged the apex court to hear the matter at the earliest. Initially, the bench said it will hear the matter next Monday. But Ramachandran pressed for an earlier date for hearing, and then the Chief Justice agreed to take up the matter on Friday. However, a short while before the petition was mentioned for urgent hearing, Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju tweeted that the Centre has appointed 13 additional judges to high courts, which included Gowri's name.

The Supreme Court collegium on January 17 had proposed the elevation of advocate Lekshmana Chandra Victoria Gowri, as judge of the Madras High Court.

A group of Madras High Court lawyers have opposed Gowri's proposed appointment after reports emerged about her affiliation to the BJP and also certain alleged statements about Muslims and Christ, including 'Love Jihad' and illegal conversion.

