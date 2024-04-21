Combing Operations Launched in View of Suspected Naxal Sightings Around the Karnataka-Kerala Border

In view of suspected Naxal sightings in and around the areas of Karnataka bordering Kerala, the police have launched combing operations and made adequate arrangements for upcoming Lok Sabha elections in the neighbouring areas, officials said today. Arun K, Superintendent of Police Udupi said that around five years ago, there were no naxal sightings on suspected Naxal this side of Karnataka. However, a few days ago, there were sightings in and around the Karnataka-Kerala border.

"For peaceful polling, we have coordinated with anti-naxal forces and have started combing operations in the neighbouring areas. We have started the anti-naxal squads in the concerned district and are also trying to collect information from the local public regarding any naxal activities," he said. The officer further said it has been ensured that all the Naxal-affected polling booths will be given central paramilitary force protection on the day of polling.