Comedian Shyam Rangeela's Nomination Rejected for Varanasi Lok Sabha Seat

The Election Commission of India has rejected comedian Shyam Rangeela's nomination for the Varanasi Lok Sabha seat, where he intended to contest against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Rangeela had filed his nomination as an Independent candidate on May 14. However, a day later, the Election Commission's website indicated that his nomination had been rejected.

The 29-year-old comedian had gained popularity for his satirical videos and impersonations, particularly of political figures. His decision to contest against PM Modi in Varanasi had sparked interest among voters and media alike.

The Varanasi constituency in Uttar Pradesh is scheduled for polling in the seventh and final phase on June 1, with the counting of votes set for June 4.