"Coming to BJP Office Tomorrow...": Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Challenges PM Modi Amid AAP Leaders' Arrests

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has issued an open challenge to the Centre amid escalating tensions. Kejriwal declared, "I am coming to the BJP office tomorrow at 12 o'clock with all our leaders. Whoever needs to be put in jail, put them in jail." This statement comes as a response to a series of arrests targeting AAP leaders.

Modi को केजरीवाल की चुनौती 🔥



मैं प्रधानमंत्री से कहना चाहता हूं - आप 'जेल का खेल' खेल रहे हैं।



कल मैं अपने सभी शीर्ष नेताओं, विधायकों, सांसदों के साथ दोपहर 12 बजे BJP मुख्यालय आ रहा हूं।



आप जिसे चाहें जेल में डाल सकते हैं।



During an address, Kejriwal criticized the Centre for targeting AAP leaders. "You all are witnessing that the Centre is after us and putting all our leaders in jail, one by one," he remarked. Kejriwal listed several AAP members, including himself, who have been sent to jail or face impending arrests.

"What is our fault? Our fault is we made schools, gave good education, mohalla clinics, hospitals, gave 24-hour electricity to the people of Delhi and also gave it free. They want us to stop this," Kejriwal added.

He accused the Prime Minister of playing a "jail game" and vowed to challenge the Centre's actions. "You are sending us to jail one by one. I want to tell you (Prime Minister) Tomorrow, I am coming to the BJP HQ with all my top leaders, MLAs, and MPs at 12 noon. You can put in jail whoever you want. You want to crush our party by sending each one of us to jail, try doing this once. AAP is a thought, which is in the hearts of the people across the nation."

In related news, Bibhav Kumar, an aide of Kejriwal and accused in the Swati Maliwal assault case, had his anticipatory bail plea dismissed by a Delhi court. Kumar was arrested following the court's decision and was taken into custody from the chief minister's residence by Delhi Police.