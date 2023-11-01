Command Hospital seeks relief from treatment responsibility of arrested Trinamool minister

Kolkata, Nov 1 The Command Hospital in Kolkata on Wednesday filed a petition at the Calcutta High Court seeking relief from the responsibility of treating arrested West Bengal minister Jyotipriya Mallick during the latter’s custody with the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

The petition has been admitted and the matter will come up for hearing on Thursday.

A special court in Kolkata had last week directed that the necessary treatment of Mallick, who has been arrested by the ED in connection with the multi-crore ration distribution case, be done at the Command Hospital during his custody period, which started from Monday evening.

However, the Command Hospital authorities had last week approached the same special court seeking revision of the order.

The hospital authorities argued that since they are already under a lot of pressure in managing the treatment of present and former defence personnel and their family members, not only from West Bengal but also from several northeastern states, they are unable to bear the additional burden of the minister’s treatment.

However, the special court rejected the plea for reconsideration of the previous order.

Now the hospital authorities have approached the Calcutta High Court challenging the order of the special court.

