'Committed to improving health infrastructure', PM Modi greets doctors

New Delhi, July 1 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said the NDA government was committed to improving the health infrastructure in the country.

The PM said this while extending greetings on National Doctors Day.

The PM posted on X, "Greetings on #DoctorsDay. This is a day to honour the incredible dedication and compassion of our healthcare heroes. They can navigate the most challenging complexities with remarkable skill. Our Government is fully committed to improving the health infrastructure in India and ensuring doctors get the widespread respect they deserve."

Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare J.P. Nadda said the doctors continue to inspire people with their expertise and humanitarian spirit and called them saviours.

"Heartiest greetings to all doctors on National Doctors' Day. It won't be wrong to say that doctors are truly a reincarnation of God. Countless times, doctors have emerged as life saviors. The world has witnessed the caliber and excellence of Indian doctors and healthcare professionals during the COVID-19 pandemic. I extend my best wishes to all the doctors, who continue to inspire us with their expertise and humanitarian spirit."

National Doctors' Day is an occasion to express gratitude to medical professionals for their unwavering dedication and selfless service.

The tradition of National Doctors' Day in India began on this day in 1991 in honour of Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy, a distinguished physician and the second Chief Minister of West Bengal.

