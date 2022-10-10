Communal violence in Kolkata's Mominpur, over 30 detained

Kolkata, Oct 10 More than 30 people have been detained in connection with sporadic clashes that broke out between two communities in South Kolkata's Mominpur, sources said on Monday.

A huge police contingent has been deployed in the troubled area to prevent further eruption of clashes that started late on Sunday night and continued till this morning.

Local residents have informed the police that what started as verbal spats between two groups resulted in clashes. Some houses in Mominpur and adjacent Mayurbhanj Roads were also ransacked. The police tried to control the situation and in that process some cops, including a deputy commissioner of police, were also injured. A group of people also staged a protest in front of the local Ekbalpur police station.

On Monday, after the BJP state president in West Bengal and party MP Sukanta Majumdar started moving towards the troubled zone, a huge police contingent stopped him from approaching that spot. Majumdar, along with four of his associates, was also detained.

Leader of the opposition in West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari has written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah demanding deployment of central forces personnel at the troubled zones in the city.

He also criticised the city police detaining Sukanta Majumdar and denying his democratic right to reach the troubled zone. "Try as much as you can. But you will not be able to stop the BJP," Adhikari said.

