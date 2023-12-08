Competitions in UP schools to focus on Ramayana

Lucknow, Dec 8 The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh will host competitions centered around topics related to Ramayana in both basic and secondary schools.

The decision is aimed at instilling the ideals of Lord Ram in schoolchildren.

As part of the forthcoming Ramotsav celebrations, a range of competitions covering diverse aspects of the Ramayana, including painting, writing, costumes, and singing, will be organised, said a government spokesman.

The state government intends to enrich the cultural panorama of Ayodhya by installing Ramayana-themed artifacts at various ghats and locations.

The creation of these artifacts is proposed to be undertaken by international and national-level artists through the Uttar Pradesh State Lalit Kala Academy, Lucknow.

The department of culture is allocating approximately Rs 100 crore for the consecration ceremony in Ayodhya.

As part of the Ramotsav initiative, a portion of the budget will be dedicated to inspiring the youth through various avenues such as competitions, sculpture, and painting.

Besides, Rs 4 crore is earmarked for holding competitions, while Rs 2.5 crore will be allocated for sculpture and painting endeavours.

The programme is designed to instil in the youth a profound awareness of the Ramayana while simultaneously providing an enlightening and enriching experience to its viewers.

