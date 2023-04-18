Complaint filed after girl with tricolour painted on cheek denied entry into Golden Temple

New Delhi, April 18 A Delhi-based lawyer has filed a complaint with the Punjab Police after a video went viral showing a girl being denied entry into the Golden Temple in Amritsar for having the national flag painted on her cheek.

"Recently, a video surfaced on Twitter in which one official at the Harmandir Sahib denied entry to a girl who had the tricolour painted on her face. The girl called one of the visitors and requested him to help her upon which the official was purportedly heard saying 'this is Punjab, not India'," the complaint by Supreme Court lawyer Adv Vineet Jindal contended.

Jindal claimed that it is evident that the official at the Golden Temple stopped the girl on purpose, because she had a tricolour tattoo on her face. Hence, the official disregarded the national flag.

"The official in further communication said that 'You are in Punjab, not in India', which shows his provocative thoughts against the Union of India which is not acceptable in any manner. It is also important to note that in recent days, we have seen many anti-national elements getting support from some prominent religious organisations in Punjab in organising anti-national events to support the demand for Khalistan, which is setting a dangerous precedent," the complaint filed with Punjab Police DGP Gaurav Yadav read.

"In the light of the above-mentioned facts, I am requesting you to take strict legal action against the officials of SGPC who support the 'sewadar' seen in the video as per the law of the land," Jindal said.

