‘Completely distraught’: BJP had little hope in Rajasthan but that too dashed, says Congress

New Delhi, Nov 20 Congress on Monday took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying that he is completely distraught and out of frustration he is hurling lie after lie as BJP had little hope of winning in Rajasthan but all has been dashed due to seven guarantees and work of Congress in last five years.

"One thing is worth noting in this election season. There are elections in five states but when the Prime Minister is coming to Rajasthan, he has to tell a lot of lies. Here, statements after statements are being made," Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh wrote on X.

He said that the thing is that in the remaining four states, BJP is not in the fight at all while in Rajasthan they (BJP) had little hope because of the tradition of the previous decades.

“But all the public welfare schemes of the Congress government including Chiranjeevi and our seven guarantees have dashed their hopes here too. We are going among the people on the basis of our work. We have fulfilled our promises and people are directly getting the benefits of our schemes,” he said.

He said that the public welfare schemes launched by the Congress government of Rajasthan are giving relief to the people of the state from Modi made inflation.

He said that looking at the track record of last five years of fulfilling promises, people have started to trust the seven guarantees of Congress.

"People from every section are with us. This is why the Prime Minister is completely distraught. Out of frustration and despair he is hurling lie after lie. But the people of Rajasthan are not going to be misled by his words. People have made up their mind to give Congress another chance," he said.

His remarks came after Modi earlier in the day guaranteed people of Rajasthan that if BJP is voted to power in the state, prices of petrol and diesel will be reviewed to provide relief to the poor and middle class people.

“In the neighbouring states of Rajasthan, there is a BJP government. There, petrol is Rs 97 per litre, but the Congress government in Rajasthan sells petrol at higher prices…,” Modi said, while addressing an election rally in Pali.

"I give a guarantee that after the BJP government is formed, the prices of petrol and diesel will be reviewed… This will give relief to the poor and middle-class people,” the Prime Minister said.

He also said that the Congress has made Rajasthan number one in crimes against women.

"The Chief Minister (Ashok Gehlot) says that the complaints filed by the women are fake. Can it ever happen that a woman in our country files a fake case? The Chief Minister should say that a probe is underway, and not that the cases filed are fake. Isn't this an insult to women?" the Prime Minister said.

Polling for 200 member assembly is scheduled on November 25 and counting of votes will take place on December 3.

Congress is eyeing a second consecutive term in Rajasthan which has a tradition of the alternate party government for last three decades

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor