Concrete pieces fall from Atal Bridge over passing car in Vadodara

Vadodara, July 7 In a shocking incident, concrete pieces fell from the Atal Bridge, the longest flyover in Gujarat's Vadodara, and landed on a car passing underneath.

The incident happened at the busy Yoga Circle beneath the bridge on July 5 night.

An investigation has been launched in the incident. Recently, a notice was issued to the contractor of the bridge in another case.

Alpesh Majmudar, the in-charge city engineer of the Vadodara Municipal Corporation (VMC), explained that some loose materail may have come off. He said that while loose materials are usually removed during bridge construction, some may have remained at the particular spot.

This 3.5 km-long bridge is notorious for its horizontal gaps between slabs which present a significant risk of injury to motorists, particularly motorcyclists traversing the junction. Majmudar said that these minor gaps are expansion joints.

Following the incident, the VMC promptly issued a notice to the bridge contractor citing the potential hazard to road users. Additionally, the contractor received instructions from the VMC to prevent recurrence of such dangerous incidents in the future.

Further details were awaited.

