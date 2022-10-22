Conditions favourable for further withdrawal of Southwest Monsoon in 48 hrs: IMD

The India Meteorological Department on Saturday said meteorological conditions are "favourable" for further withdrawal of Southwest Monsoon from the entire country during the next 48 hours.

"The withdrawal line of Southwest Monsoon continues to pass through Long. 94.5°E/ Lat. 17.0°N, Kakinada, Ramagundam, Buldana, Dahanu and Long. 71.0° E/Lat. 19.5° N," the IMD said in its latest report.

Southwest Monsoon has withdrawn from some more parts of Vidarbha, the remaining parts of Chhattisgarh, Odisha, North Bay of Bengal, and some parts of Telangana, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, and Central Bay of Bengal on Friday.

Meanwhile, the low-pressure area over the north Andaman Sea and adjoining areas of the south Andaman Sea and Southeast Bay of Bengal moved west-northwestward and concentrated into a depression in the morning at 0830 am Saturday.

"It is very likely to move northwestward and intensify further into a Deep Depression over the east-central and adjoining southeast bay of Bengal by the 23rd October morning. Subsequently, it is very likely to recurve gradually north-northeastwards and intensify into a Cyclonic Storm over the central Bay of Bengal by the 24th October morning," it said.

Thereafter, it would continue to move north-northeastwards and cross Bangladesh's coast between Tinkona Island and Sandwip around Tuesday morning.

In the meantime, scattered or fairly widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls is very likely over Odisha and Gangetic West Bengal from Monday-Tuesday. Also, very heavy rainfall is also very likely at isolated places over Gangetic West Bengal during the two days.

Also, rainfall is very likely over Arunachal Pradesh from Monday-Tuesday; Assam and Meghalaya from Monday-Wednesday, and Mizoram and Tripura from Sunday-Wednesday.

Very heavy rainfall is also very likely over Arunachal Pradesh Monday and Tuesday; Assam and Meghalaya and Mizoram and Tripura on Monday.

Isolated extremely heavy falls are also very likely over south Assam, Meghalaya, Mizoram and Tripura on Tuesday, the IMD report said.

In the southern part, a fairly widespread rainfall is very likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal and Kerala and Mahe on Saturday.

Most parts of Northwest and Central India are very likely to see dry weather during the period.

( With inputs from ANI )

