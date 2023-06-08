Conditions favourable for monsoon onset in North East India, says Regional Meteorological Centre

Guwahati (Assam) [India], June 8 : Meteorological conditions are becoming favourable for the onset of monsoon in North East India during the next 48 hours, said Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) at Borjhar in Guwahati on Thursday.

According to the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) at Borjhar in Guwahati, "The monsoon arrival in Assam and other parts of the North Eastern region is expected from tomorrow (June 9) or the day after tomorrow."

K N Mohan, Scientist-G of Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Borjhar toldthat, compared to the previous years, this year's monsoon arrival was delayed.

"We are expecting that, the monsoon will arrive in the region in the next 48 hours. By tomorrow onwards the monsoon will knock in some parts of North East India. It will arrive in Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura," K N Mohan said.

Monsoon is crucial, especially for kharif crops dependent on rains. India has three cropping seasons summer, kharif and rabi.

