Confident that Ayurveda will continue to be useful for entire humanity, says PM Modi

New Delhi, Oct 29 Extending his greeting to the nation on the occasion of Ayurveda Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said he is confident that the ancient medicine system will be useful for the health of entire humanity.

Ayurveda Day is celebrated every year on October 29 to raise awareness about the principles, medicinal herbs, and lifestyle practices of Ayurveda. The theme this year is 'Ayurveda Innovations for Global Health'.

“I wish all my countrymen a very happy Ayurveda Day. This auspicious occasion of Lord Dhanvantari's birth anniversary is associated with the utility and contribution of Ayurveda in our great culture, the importance of which is being acknowledged by the whole world today,” PM Modi said on X.

“I am confident that this ancient system of medicine will continue to be useful for the healthy life of the entire humanity,” he added.

Since its inception in 2016, Ayurveda Day has gained global significance. This is the ninth year and over 150 countries are expected to join in the celebrations.

The theme highlights the huge research work done in Ayurveda and aims to establish its scientific relevance in the promotion of health and treatment of various disease conditions.

The Ministry of Ayush said the objectives of the theme include combating non-communicable diseases (NCDs) and antimicrobial resistance; addressing challenges related to climate change, geriatric and mental health, and nutritional disorders; emphasising preventive health and holistic wellness; and supporting the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and Universal Health Coverage (UHC) vision.

Focus areas of Ayurveda Day 2024 include women’s health; workplace wellness; school wellness programmes; and food innovation.

The ancient system of medicine is currently recognised in 24 countries across the globe. Ayurveda products are also exported to over 100 countries.

The celebrations will also witness significant participation from startups and industry, positioning Ayurveda at the heart of global health innovation.

On the occasion, PM Modi will also inaugurate multiple projects worth over Rs 12,850 crore related to the health sector, which stresses India’s commitment to promoting Ayurveda alongside accessible healthcare.

